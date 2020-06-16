All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

631 Melrose Ave

631 Melrose Avenue · (619) 547-0208
Location

631 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 631 Melrose Ave · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring. The property has a private backyard with amazing views.. The property is conveniently located near the local stores, parks and easy access to the 805 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, Sewer
Owner pays: None

No Pets Allowed

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE3932284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Melrose Ave have any available units?
631 Melrose Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 631 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 Melrose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 631 Melrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 631 Melrose Ave offer parking?
No, 631 Melrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 631 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 631 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Melrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Melrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
