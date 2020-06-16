631 Melrose Ave

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring. The property has a private backyard with amazing views.. The property is conveniently located near the local stores, parks and easy access to the 805 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, Sewer

Owner pays: None



No Pets Allowed



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3932284)