631 Melrose Ave

3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring. The property has a private backyard with amazing views.. The property is conveniently located near the local stores, parks and easy access to the 805 Freeway.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, Sewer
Owner pays: None
No Pets Allowed
