613 Claire Avenue

Located in the established Hilltop neighborhood in Chula Vista, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, newly remodeled house property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Chula Vista.



The spacious, open-plan interior has a new floor, new paint, and new wirings. Large windows with blinds, sliding glass doors, and recessed lighting. Spend quality time making a yummy homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine whie-painted cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Its already installed gas heating, double furnace, and ceiling fans keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. Theres storage space at the attic. Hookups washer and dryer are available. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard. It comes with a 2-car detached garage.



This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.



The tenant must take responsibility for electricity, water, sewage, and gas. The trash and landscaping (the hiring of the gardener) will be covered by the landlord. Open to Section 8 applicants. Make this gorgeous house yours today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Hilltop Park, Terra Nova Park, Norman Park, and Halecrest Park.



701 H St Transit Center - Palomar St TC via Hilltop Dr - 0.3 mile

709 H St Transit Center Eastlake - 0.4 mile



