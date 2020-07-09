All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

613 Claire Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in the established Hilltop neighborhood in Chula Vista, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, newly remodeled house property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Chula Vista.

The spacious, open-plan interior has a new floor, new paint, and new wirings. Large windows with blinds, sliding glass doors, and recessed lighting. Spend quality time making a yummy homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine whie-painted cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Its already installed gas heating, double furnace, and ceiling fans keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. Theres storage space at the attic. Hookups washer and dryer are available. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard. It comes with a 2-car detached garage.

This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.

The tenant must take responsibility for electricity, water, sewage, and gas. The trash and landscaping (the hiring of the gardener) will be covered by the landlord. Open to Section 8 applicants. Make this gorgeous house yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Hilltop Park, Terra Nova Park, Norman Park, and Halecrest Park.

Bus lines:
701 H St Transit Center - Palomar St TC via Hilltop Dr - 0.3 mile
709 H St Transit Center Eastlake - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5777999)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

