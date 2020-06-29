All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

591 Serrano Lane

591 Serrano Lane · No Longer Available
Location

591 Serrano Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Chula Vista (Rancho Del Rey) - Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom / 3ba custom home w/ large backyard! - Click here to view a 3-D tour of this home: https://bit.ly/2NAHaOU

Fully remodeled in October of 2019! This is the Rancho Del Rey house you have been waiting for! Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms & 3 bathrooms -- this 2,994 SF house feels and shows like a brand new home!

Home offers beautiful updates and finishes throughout, including:
-Luxury gourmet kitchen w/ quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances
-Brand new Lux Plank flooring and carpet
-Fresh designer paint
-Updates fixtures throughout

On the first floor you will find a spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings and ample natural light, an open concept kitchen that connects to the family room with a fireplace and access to the massive backyard that features stamped concrete w/ a pergola, a grassy area and lush landscaping, den/office, 1st floor bedroom, full bathroom, and a laundry room with access to a large 3 car garage.

The second floor features three additional guest bedrooms w/ a full bathroom accessible from the hallway. A large master bedroom retreat with an oversized bathroom and his/her walk in closets.

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Del Rey, located close to shopping and retail, schools and parks.

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5290447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Serrano Lane have any available units?
591 Serrano Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 Serrano Lane have?
Some of 591 Serrano Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Serrano Lane currently offering any rent specials?
591 Serrano Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Serrano Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 Serrano Lane is pet friendly.
Does 591 Serrano Lane offer parking?
Yes, 591 Serrano Lane offers parking.
Does 591 Serrano Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Serrano Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Serrano Lane have a pool?
No, 591 Serrano Lane does not have a pool.
Does 591 Serrano Lane have accessible units?
No, 591 Serrano Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Serrano Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 Serrano Lane has units with dishwashers.

