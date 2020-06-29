591 Serrano Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Chula Vista (Rancho Del Rey) - Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom / 3ba custom home w/ large backyard! - Click here to view a 3-D tour of this home: https://bit.ly/2NAHaOU



Fully remodeled in October of 2019! This is the Rancho Del Rey house you have been waiting for! Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms & 3 bathrooms -- this 2,994 SF house feels and shows like a brand new home!



Home offers beautiful updates and finishes throughout, including:

-Luxury gourmet kitchen w/ quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances

-Brand new Lux Plank flooring and carpet

-Fresh designer paint

-Updates fixtures throughout



On the first floor you will find a spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings and ample natural light, an open concept kitchen that connects to the family room with a fireplace and access to the massive backyard that features stamped concrete w/ a pergola, a grassy area and lush landscaping, den/office, 1st floor bedroom, full bathroom, and a laundry room with access to a large 3 car garage.



The second floor features three additional guest bedrooms w/ a full bathroom accessible from the hallway. A large master bedroom retreat with an oversized bathroom and his/her walk in closets.



Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Del Rey, located close to shopping and retail, schools and parks.



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



No Cats Allowed



