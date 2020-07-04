All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
591 Bayona Loop
591 Bayona Loop

591 Bayona Loop
Location

591 Bayona Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

5 BR/ 3 BA 2110 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/Chula Vista Home - This 5 BR/3 BA Home in is located in the community of Chula Vista. Spacious floor plan with, kitchen, living room, family room and a 1st floor bedroom. Property has recently had new flooring installed and is ready for move in. The Home in conveniently located near Local Stores, parks and and freeway access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5697918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Bayona Loop have any available units?
591 Bayona Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 591 Bayona Loop currently offering any rent specials?
591 Bayona Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Bayona Loop pet-friendly?
No, 591 Bayona Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 591 Bayona Loop offer parking?
No, 591 Bayona Loop does not offer parking.
Does 591 Bayona Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Bayona Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Bayona Loop have a pool?
No, 591 Bayona Loop does not have a pool.
Does 591 Bayona Loop have accessible units?
No, 591 Bayona Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Bayona Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Bayona Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Bayona Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Bayona Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

