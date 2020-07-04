591 Bayona Loop

Amenities
5 BR/ 3 BA 2110 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/Chula Vista Home - This 5 BR/3 BA Home in is located in the community of Chula Vista. Spacious floor plan with, kitchen, living room, family room and a 1st floor bedroom. Property has recently had new flooring installed and is ready for move in. The Home in conveniently located near Local Stores, parks and and freeway access.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
