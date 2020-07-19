All apartments in Chula Vista
572 Vista Miranda

572 Vista Miranda · No Longer Available
Location

572 Vista Miranda, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
572 Vista Miranda Available 02/01/19 Rancho Del Rey House with View - This well-kept single-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. It is approximately 1,358 square feet in size. You'll be conveniently located near Costco, Home Depot, Walmart, and the shops at Bonita Point Plaza.

This home features:

-High living room and master bedroom ceilings
-Central air conditioning
-Amazing view
-Washer and dryer hookups
-Dishwasher, range, microwave
-Tile kitchen and bathroom floors
-Vinyl flooring in the living room, dining room, and hallway
-Skylights
-Drought tolerant landscaping

Call (619) 796-4286 today to see this home!

(RLNE4610757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Vista Miranda have any available units?
572 Vista Miranda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 Vista Miranda have?
Some of 572 Vista Miranda's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Vista Miranda currently offering any rent specials?
572 Vista Miranda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Vista Miranda pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Vista Miranda is pet friendly.
Does 572 Vista Miranda offer parking?
No, 572 Vista Miranda does not offer parking.
Does 572 Vista Miranda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Vista Miranda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Vista Miranda have a pool?
No, 572 Vista Miranda does not have a pool.
Does 572 Vista Miranda have accessible units?
No, 572 Vista Miranda does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Vista Miranda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 Vista Miranda has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

