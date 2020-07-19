Amenities

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

572 Vista Miranda Available 02/01/19 Rancho Del Rey House with View - This well-kept single-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. It is approximately 1,358 square feet in size. You'll be conveniently located near Costco, Home Depot, Walmart, and the shops at Bonita Point Plaza.



This home features:



-High living room and master bedroom ceilings

-Central air conditioning

-Amazing view

-Washer and dryer hookups

-Dishwasher, range, microwave

-Tile kitchen and bathroom floors

-Vinyl flooring in the living room, dining room, and hallway

-Skylights

-Drought tolerant landscaping



