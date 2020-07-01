All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

507 G St.

507 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 G Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Cozy Home in Chula Vista! - This cozy and centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house is a rare find! The house is located in between I-5 and 805, close to H St. Transit Center, the Chula Vista Mall, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Memorial Park and The San Diego Bay.

Within a 10 minuete walk there is shopping and entertainment at the Chula Vista Center Mall & Memorial park.
The community offers a number of schools in the San Diego School District like Chula Vista Middle and Vista Square Elementary.

This home has been recently renovated and is a pet friendly home, welcoming both cats and dogs (up to 2 pets upon approval) with an additional monthly fee. In addition, this house also has an over sized yard, perfect for pets or storage.
No utilities included - stove & refrigerator included. W/D hook ups only. Drive way parking

If you would like to view additional information, please visit our website at www.cethron.com.
To schedule a viewing appointment, please contact our office at (619) 295-1100.

(RLNE5659131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 G St. have any available units?
507 G St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 G St. have?
Some of 507 G St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 G St. currently offering any rent specials?
507 G St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 G St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 G St. is pet friendly.
Does 507 G St. offer parking?
Yes, 507 G St. offers parking.
Does 507 G St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 G St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 G St. have a pool?
No, 507 G St. does not have a pool.
Does 507 G St. have accessible units?
No, 507 G St. does not have accessible units.
Does 507 G St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 G St. does not have units with dishwashers.

