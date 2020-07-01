Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Cozy Home in Chula Vista! - This cozy and centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house is a rare find! The house is located in between I-5 and 805, close to H St. Transit Center, the Chula Vista Mall, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Memorial Park and The San Diego Bay.



Within a 10 minuete walk there is shopping and entertainment at the Chula Vista Center Mall & Memorial park.

The community offers a number of schools in the San Diego School District like Chula Vista Middle and Vista Square Elementary.



This home has been recently renovated and is a pet friendly home, welcoming both cats and dogs (up to 2 pets upon approval) with an additional monthly fee. In addition, this house also has an over sized yard, perfect for pets or storage.

No utilities included - stove & refrigerator included. W/D hook ups only. Drive way parking



