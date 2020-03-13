All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

4620 Villas Drive

4620 Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Villas Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91902

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Convenient and Stylish 2bed/2bath Condo in Bonita - This convenient, comfortable and stylish condo is located in an incredibly lushly landscaped garden setting in Bonita, Ca. You will enjoy the quiet zen-like setting with its many streams, and wandering walks. It is close to many restaurants, major freeways, while you will also find shopping, dining and movie theatres just a few minutes away. Just up the highway is Southwestern College, Rohr Park, Golf Course, & Plaza Bonita Shopping Center for all your shopping needs.
Relax in front of the cozy fireplace during cool evenings and enjoy the patio sitting area too. Plenty of storage space throughout. Fully equipped with all linens, just bring your clothes and begin relaxing!! Cable TV, internet and all utilities (with reasonable limit.) Also there is assigned parking for residents, with street parking for guests etc.

Full sized washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience, fireplace, community pool, all the major appliances included.

This is a non-smoking property.

AVAILABLE FROM NOW - 1/31
2 MONTH MINIMUM

WINTER SPECIAL ( NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER)
RENT $2300
DEPOSIT $2300
CLEANING FEE $250
SORRY NO PETS
Please contact us at (619) 985-4203 or lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE 01299197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3100405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Villas Drive have any available units?
4620 Villas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Villas Drive have?
Some of 4620 Villas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Villas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Villas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Villas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Villas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 4620 Villas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Villas Drive offers parking.
Does 4620 Villas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Villas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Villas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Villas Drive has a pool.
Does 4620 Villas Drive have accessible units?
No, 4620 Villas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Villas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Villas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
