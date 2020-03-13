4620 Villas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room

Convenient and Stylish 2bed/2bath Condo in Bonita - This convenient, comfortable and stylish condo is located in an incredibly lushly landscaped garden setting in Bonita, Ca. You will enjoy the quiet zen-like setting with its many streams, and wandering walks. It is close to many restaurants, major freeways, while you will also find shopping, dining and movie theatres just a few minutes away. Just up the highway is Southwestern College, Rohr Park, Golf Course, & Plaza Bonita Shopping Center for all your shopping needs.

Relax in front of the cozy fireplace during cool evenings and enjoy the patio sitting area too. Plenty of storage space throughout. Fully equipped with all linens, just bring your clothes and begin relaxing!! Cable TV, internet and all utilities (with reasonable limit.) Also there is assigned parking for residents, with street parking for guests etc.



Full sized washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience, fireplace, community pool, all the major appliances included.



This is a non-smoking property.



AVAILABLE FROM NOW - 1/31

2 MONTH MINIMUM



WINTER SPECIAL ( NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER)

RENT $2300

DEPOSIT $2300

CLEANING FEE $250

SORRY NO PETS

Please contact us at (619) 985-4203 or lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE 01299197



