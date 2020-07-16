41 East J Street

Amenities

Renovated Home in Hilltop Area of Chula Vista! - Check out this newly-renovated home for rent in the wonderful Hilltop community of Chula Vista! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the makeover included new appliances, new window coverings, new fixtures throughout, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, and so much more. Situated on a large, private lot, you can enjoy your favorite iced drink this summer either secluded in the back yard, or watching passers-by from the front porch. Excellent walkability to elementary, middle, and high schools. Safe neighborhood in the heart of old Chula Vista! This home is a must-see before it's gone.



No Cats Allowed



