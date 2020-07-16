All apartments in Chula Vista
41 East J Street
41 East J Street

41 East J Street · (619) 276-1050
Location

41 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 41 East J Street · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1353 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renovated Home in Hilltop Area of Chula Vista! - Check out this newly-renovated home for rent in the wonderful Hilltop community of Chula Vista! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the makeover included new appliances, new window coverings, new fixtures throughout, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, and so much more. Situated on a large, private lot, you can enjoy your favorite iced drink this summer either secluded in the back yard, or watching passers-by from the front porch. Excellent walkability to elementary, middle, and high schools. Safe neighborhood in the heart of old Chula Vista! This home is a must-see before it's gone.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 East J Street have any available units?
41 East J Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 41 East J Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 East J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 East J Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 East J Street is pet friendly.
Does 41 East J Street offer parking?
No, 41 East J Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 East J Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 East J Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 East J Street have a pool?
No, 41 East J Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 East J Street have accessible units?
No, 41 East J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 East J Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 East J Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 East J Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 East J Street does not have units with air conditioning.
