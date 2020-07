Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautifully remodeled 2 BD 2 BA House - Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties

please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com



Hablamos Español



Features:

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

SFR

Gas laundry hookups

Air conditioning

New carpet

Quiet street

Private location

All new paint

New windows coverings

Nice fenced front yard

Large paved backyard deck

Walk in closet

Ceiling fans in every room

Travertine floors in bath and kitchen



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:



Shopping:



Restaurants include:



Schools close by include:



This unit is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.



You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet/Water/Trash

Pet Deposit $250.00 per pet (2 pet maximum)



***Please apply if you qualify***



(RLNE5902808)