380 Park Way D

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled Apartment Near Downtown Chula Vista - Property Id: 242774



Two bedroom apartment available now, right next to Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Close to the park, police station, library, restaurants and shopping. Newly redone flooring, bathroom appliances, cabinets, granite counters, paint, and blinds. Lots of storage in the hallway.

Required income of 3x the rent.

No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242774

Property Id 242774



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636080)