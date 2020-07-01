380 Park Way D

Amenities
Remodeled Apartment Near Downtown Chula Vista - Property Id: 242774
Two bedroom apartment available now, right next to Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Close to the park, police station, library, restaurants and shopping. Newly redone flooring, bathroom appliances, cabinets, granite counters, paint, and blinds. Lots of storage in the hallway.
Required income of 3x the rent.
No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242774
