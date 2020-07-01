All apartments in Chula Vista
380 Park Way D
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

380 Park Way D

380 Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

380 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled Apartment Near Downtown Chula Vista - Property Id: 242774

Two bedroom apartment available now, right next to Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Close to the park, police station, library, restaurants and shopping. Newly redone flooring, bathroom appliances, cabinets, granite counters, paint, and blinds. Lots of storage in the hallway.
Required income of 3x the rent.
No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242774
Property Id 242774

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

