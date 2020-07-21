357 Callesita Mariola

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1554 SQFT San Miguel Ranch/ Chula Vista Townhome - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in gated complex. Two walk in closets in Master Bedroom, balcony, oversize tub, separate shower, double sinks in Master Bath. Fireplace in Living Room, piano in living room. Attached two car garage, large fenced backyard, marble flooring in kitchen and entry, Carpet, full size washer and dryer in upstairs laundry room. Central AC and heat. San Miguel Ranch privileges include Clubhouse, exercise gym, pool and spa, tennis and basketball courts, BBQ, Outdoor Fireplace and tot lot. The property is located in a gated complex and is conveniently located near local stores and easy access to the 125.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities



No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



