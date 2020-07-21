All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

357 Callesita Mariola

357 Callesita Mariola · No Longer Available
Location

357 Callesita Mariola, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1554 SQFT San Miguel Ranch/ Chula Vista Townhome - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in gated complex. Two walk in closets in Master Bedroom, balcony, oversize tub, separate shower, double sinks in Master Bath. Fireplace in Living Room, piano in living room. Attached two car garage, large fenced backyard, marble flooring in kitchen and entry, Carpet, full size washer and dryer in upstairs laundry room. Central AC and heat. San Miguel Ranch privileges include Clubhouse, exercise gym, pool and spa, tennis and basketball courts, BBQ, Outdoor Fireplace and tot lot. The property is located in a gated complex and is conveniently located near local stores and easy access to the 125.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4961372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Callesita Mariola have any available units?
357 Callesita Mariola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 Callesita Mariola have?
Some of 357 Callesita Mariola's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Callesita Mariola currently offering any rent specials?
357 Callesita Mariola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Callesita Mariola pet-friendly?
No, 357 Callesita Mariola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 357 Callesita Mariola offer parking?
Yes, 357 Callesita Mariola offers parking.
Does 357 Callesita Mariola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Callesita Mariola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Callesita Mariola have a pool?
Yes, 357 Callesita Mariola has a pool.
Does 357 Callesita Mariola have accessible units?
No, 357 Callesita Mariola does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Callesita Mariola have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Callesita Mariola does not have units with dishwashers.
