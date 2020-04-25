2995 Weeping Willow Road

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in great neighborhood of Eastlake Vistas - AVAILABLE Aug 15TH. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in private community of Sonora Ridge located in Eastlake. Next to Otay Lakes and Mountain Hawk Park. Tile entry and kitchen floors. Granite counter tops and new cabinets. Surround sound downstairs, private backyard with bbq and patio area. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator will stay with the property. Large master bedroom with jacuzzi size tub. Community has private pool and jacuzzi area plus tenants have exclusive use to The Woods and Creekside Clubhouses. Pets negotiable with owners approval. Great schools and only 25 minutes away from both military bases of Coronado and 32nd Street.



(RLNE2204625)