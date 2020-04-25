All apartments in Chula Vista
2995 Weeping Willow Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

2995 Weeping Willow Road

2995 Weeping Willow Road · No Longer Available
Location

2995 Weeping Willow Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in great neighborhood of Eastlake Vistas - AVAILABLE Aug 15TH. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in private community of Sonora Ridge located in Eastlake. Next to Otay Lakes and Mountain Hawk Park. Tile entry and kitchen floors. Granite counter tops and new cabinets. Surround sound downstairs, private backyard with bbq and patio area. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator will stay with the property. Large master bedroom with jacuzzi size tub. Community has private pool and jacuzzi area plus tenants have exclusive use to The Woods and Creekside Clubhouses. Pets negotiable with owners approval. Great schools and only 25 minutes away from both military bases of Coronado and 32nd Street.

(RLNE2204625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2995 Weeping Willow Road have any available units?
2995 Weeping Willow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2995 Weeping Willow Road have?
Some of 2995 Weeping Willow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2995 Weeping Willow Road currently offering any rent specials?
2995 Weeping Willow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2995 Weeping Willow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2995 Weeping Willow Road is pet friendly.
Does 2995 Weeping Willow Road offer parking?
Yes, 2995 Weeping Willow Road offers parking.
Does 2995 Weeping Willow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2995 Weeping Willow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2995 Weeping Willow Road have a pool?
Yes, 2995 Weeping Willow Road has a pool.
Does 2995 Weeping Willow Road have accessible units?
No, 2995 Weeping Willow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2995 Weeping Willow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2995 Weeping Willow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
