287 Second Ave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Updated Home In Chula Vista - Heres a freshly renewed 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home located within walking distance of Chula Vistas famous third avenue. It is convenient to all of San Diego, including bases and Downtown.



You will be the first tenant to enjoy this homes recent renovations. These include a new bathroom with twin sinks, new tile, and a new shower with deluxe fixtures. The kitchen features new tile, brand new Whirlpool appliances, new granite countertops and flooring. Other improvements include new windows, new paint inside and out, new lighting fixtures and a host of other upgrades that make this home feel clean and new.



This home is owned by the family of a Pearl Harbor survivor who later went on to run the docks at the 32nd street Naval Base, so we would love to see a Navy family continue its legacy. Basic landscape maintenance is included in the monthly rent.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE5808725)