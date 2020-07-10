All apartments in Chula Vista
287 Second Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

287 Second Ave

287 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

287 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and Updated Home In Chula Vista - Heres a freshly renewed 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home located within walking distance of Chula Vistas famous third avenue. It is convenient to all of San Diego, including bases and Downtown.

You will be the first tenant to enjoy this homes recent renovations. These include a new bathroom with twin sinks, new tile, and a new shower with deluxe fixtures. The kitchen features new tile, brand new Whirlpool appliances, new granite countertops and flooring. Other improvements include new windows, new paint inside and out, new lighting fixtures and a host of other upgrades that make this home feel clean and new.

This home is owned by the family of a Pearl Harbor survivor who later went on to run the docks at the 32nd street Naval Base, so we would love to see a Navy family continue its legacy. Basic landscape maintenance is included in the monthly rent.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5808725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Second Ave have any available units?
287 Second Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Second Ave have?
Some of 287 Second Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Second Ave currently offering any rent specials?
287 Second Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Second Ave pet-friendly?
No, 287 Second Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 287 Second Ave offer parking?
Yes, 287 Second Ave offers parking.
Does 287 Second Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Second Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Second Ave have a pool?
No, 287 Second Ave does not have a pool.
Does 287 Second Ave have accessible units?
No, 287 Second Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Second Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Second Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

