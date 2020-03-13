277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. This home was completed remodeled with hard flooring throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan in the living room, new bathroom shower and vanity. Each bedroom has a walk in closet, extra storage in the hallway closet. This home has a private fenced backyard included.



One car garage is available for rent for an additional $100/ month

Two parking spaces are included in the rent.

Pets allowed with pet rent and registration fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.