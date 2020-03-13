All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C

277 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

277 Cedar Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. This home was completed remodeled with hard flooring throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan in the living room, new bathroom shower and vanity. Each bedroom has a walk in closet, extra storage in the hallway closet. This home has a private fenced backyard included.

One car garage is available for rent for an additional $100/ month
Two parking spaces are included in the rent.
Pets allowed with pet rent and registration fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C have any available units?
277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C have?
Some of 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C offers parking.
Does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C have a pool?
No, 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Cedar Avenue - Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

