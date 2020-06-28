All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2707 White Pine Ct.
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2707 White Pine Ct.

2707 White Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

2707 White Pine Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious townhome in Otay Ranch! - Spacious townhome with three master bedrooms home features laminate wood flooring, carpet and tile. All appliances include refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer and dryer in unit, storage closets and balcony. Kitchen has white tile countertops, dark walnut cabinetry; recessed lighting is throughout. Main level (2nd) has living room/dining room, kitchen, half bath, gas fireplace and balcony overlooking pool. Entry level has 1 bedroom, full bath and access to garage, laundry room with washer/dryer and large storage closet. Top level has 2 additional master bedroom/master bath suites with neutral carpet, white tile in baths; one has his and hers mirrored closets and separate tub and glass tile shower enclosure and the other has tub/shower combo. Complex has pool and spa. Larger pools/lap pool and children's pool, plus gym available for tenant use nearby. Close to Eastlake shopping, schools, parks and easy freeway access. Wired for Direct TV. Will allow 2 small pets under 35 lbs. only.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE3472664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

