2707 White Pine Ct.

Spacious townhome in Otay Ranch! - Spacious townhome with three master bedrooms home features laminate wood flooring, carpet and tile. All appliances include refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer and dryer in unit, storage closets and balcony. Kitchen has white tile countertops, dark walnut cabinetry; recessed lighting is throughout. Main level (2nd) has living room/dining room, kitchen, half bath, gas fireplace and balcony overlooking pool. Entry level has 1 bedroom, full bath and access to garage, laundry room with washer/dryer and large storage closet. Top level has 2 additional master bedroom/master bath suites with neutral carpet, white tile in baths; one has his and hers mirrored closets and separate tub and glass tile shower enclosure and the other has tub/shower combo. Complex has pool and spa. Larger pools/lap pool and children's pool, plus gym available for tenant use nearby. Close to Eastlake shopping, schools, parks and easy freeway access. Wired for Direct TV. Will allow 2 small pets under 35 lbs. only.



