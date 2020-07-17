Amenities
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane Available 08/10/20 Single family home with upgrades and community pool/spa - This air conditioned home at Eastlake Trails has neutral tan carpet and stone tile floors, white tile countertops and all white appliances include refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, distressed stone tile vanity with dual sinks, two additional bedrooms upstairs share Jack-n-Jill full bath. Community offers pool and spa. Close to community park, Eastlake shopping, Eastlake high school, elementary and middle schools. Easy freeway access to toll road 125. Will allow 2 pets up to 30lbs. only.
DRE 01197438
(RLNE2928707)