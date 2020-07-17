All apartments in Chula Vista
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane

2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
Location

2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$2,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane Available 08/10/20 Single family home with upgrades and community pool/spa - This air conditioned home at Eastlake Trails has neutral tan carpet and stone tile floors, white tile countertops and all white appliances include refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, distressed stone tile vanity with dual sinks, two additional bedrooms upstairs share Jack-n-Jill full bath. Community offers pool and spa. Close to community park, Eastlake shopping, Eastlake high school, elementary and middle schools. Easy freeway access to toll road 125. Will allow 2 pets up to 30lbs. only.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE2928707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane have any available units?
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane have?
Some of 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane has a pool.
Does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.

