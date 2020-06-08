Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2599 Lone Pine Ct Available 01/16/20 COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOME IN EASTLAKE TRAILS - Coming soon! Don't miss this exquisitely upgraded home on a cul de sace with hardwood flooring, high-end carpet, designer cabinetry, countertops and appliances in the kitchen and a backyard that will take your breath away. The formal living room / dining area is spacious and bright and the open concept kitchen / family room is the perfect space to gather and eat at the large center island while enjoying a show or movie or just hanging out. Step through the sliding glass door into your private backyard oasis complete with pergola, fire pit and built in BBQ. Landscaping service included with the rent. Property features 3 good sized bedrooms including a magnificent master suite with huge walk in closet and a large loft with built in study. Convenient parking in the 2 car garage. Enjoy the numerous Eastlake amenities including 2 pools/clubhouses, exercise facilities, and more! Great location close to schools as well as shopping dining and entertainment at Otay Ranch Town Center and the new Milennia development. Small pets (under 25 lbs) considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5396742)