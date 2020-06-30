2569 Oak Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful newer 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Extra large house has 2950 square feet and is perfect for large families. First floor includes a spacious living room and separate family room with fireplace. Next to the family room resides the open kitchen, which has granite tile counters and a walk-in pantry. Also, on the first floor is the garage, a full bathroom and one of the bedrooms. Upstairs includes the master bedroom & bathroom, three bedrooms, washer/dryer utility room and a hallway bathroom with a double sink basin. The large master bedroom has a double door that leads to a beautiful wide balcony. Master bathroom has a double sink vanity, a jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall. The walk-in closet is also very spacious in the master bedroom. Central a/c and heat. Community also includes a gorgeous pool area. Pets ok with extra $1000 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$6800 monthly income, 725+ credit score, 5 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $3400 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.