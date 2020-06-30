All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2569 Oak Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2569 Oak Springs Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:11 AM

2569 Oak Springs Drive

2569 Oak Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2569 Oak Springs Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful newer 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Extra large house has 2950 square feet and is perfect for large families. First floor includes a spacious living room and separate family room with fireplace. Next to the family room resides the open kitchen, which has granite tile counters and a walk-in pantry. Also, on the first floor is the garage, a full bathroom and one of the bedrooms. Upstairs includes the master bedroom & bathroom, three bedrooms, washer/dryer utility room and a hallway bathroom with a double sink basin. The large master bedroom has a double door that leads to a beautiful wide balcony. Master bathroom has a double sink vanity, a jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall. The walk-in closet is also very spacious in the master bedroom. Central a/c and heat. Community also includes a gorgeous pool area. Pets ok with extra $1000 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$6800 monthly income, 725+ credit score, 5 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $3400 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 Oak Springs Drive have any available units?
2569 Oak Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2569 Oak Springs Drive have?
Some of 2569 Oak Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Oak Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Oak Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Oak Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2569 Oak Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2569 Oak Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2569 Oak Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2569 Oak Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2569 Oak Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Oak Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2569 Oak Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 2569 Oak Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2569 Oak Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Oak Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2569 Oak Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College