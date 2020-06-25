253 1/2 H Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

H St ***1 Bedroom, 1 Bath *** - Showing schedule available after May 15th. Single story, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Approx 520 Sq. Ft. Appliances include: Stove and Refrigerator. Pet upon approval, $250.00 Pet Deposit. Water, Trash, Sewer included in rent. One parking space in driveway. For further details and/or to schedule a showing, please visit our website www.DRWGroup.biz select Rentals then drop down to choose Available Rentals and then click on Contact Us.. Thank You! Check out the 360 tour: https://360.ht/branded/AHBRJTB



(RLNE4130058)