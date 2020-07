Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Beautiful Rolling Hills Ranch Home For Rent. 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom over 1700 Square Feet. Award winning floor plan, open and Bright. Good size backyard, perfect for entertaining. Wood and Tile floors. Home shows pride of ownership. Enjoy all the amenities of Rolling Hills. 5-community Pools with Spa's and patio area for Parties and get together. Lot's of parks. Close to elementary and Middle School. This is just incredible family neighborhood.