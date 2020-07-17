239 Davidson Street

Amenities
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home features plenty of living space. The home has many updated amenities including wood floors, upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, a detached garage in the back and plenty of cabinets and storage.
