Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2348 Picnic Ct. Available 03/01/20 Beautiful and Spacious Windingwalk House in East Chula Vista - Situated in a cul-de-sac, this house shows like a model and features a spacious floor plan with an open concept family room/dining room/kitchen, and downstairs den/bedroom. The kitchen is big with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and an oversized pantry. Upstairs you will find the additional 3 bedrooms, all of which are large with plenty of closet space. The backyard has a small grass area and automatic irrigation system. Located in the East Chula Vista community of Windingwalk, this highly sought after neighborhood boasts top tier schools and is a short drive away from major shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.



Please drive by the house prior to calling to set up a showing.



FAQ (Please Read):



Tenant pays: All utilities

1 Year lease required.

$35/person application fee.

Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered.

No Pets allowed.

Refrigerator, washer/dryer are NOT included.



(RLNE2306630)