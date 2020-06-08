All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2348 Picnic Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2348 Picnic Ct.
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2348 Picnic Ct.

2348 Picnic Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2348 Picnic Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2348 Picnic Ct. Available 03/01/20 Beautiful and Spacious Windingwalk House in East Chula Vista - Situated in a cul-de-sac, this house shows like a model and features a spacious floor plan with an open concept family room/dining room/kitchen, and downstairs den/bedroom. The kitchen is big with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and an oversized pantry. Upstairs you will find the additional 3 bedrooms, all of which are large with plenty of closet space. The backyard has a small grass area and automatic irrigation system. Located in the East Chula Vista community of Windingwalk, this highly sought after neighborhood boasts top tier schools and is a short drive away from major shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

Please drive by the house prior to calling to set up a showing.

FAQ (Please Read):

Tenant pays: All utilities
1 Year lease required.
$35/person application fee.
Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered.
No Pets allowed.
Refrigerator, washer/dryer are NOT included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2306630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Picnic Ct. have any available units?
2348 Picnic Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 Picnic Ct. have?
Some of 2348 Picnic Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Picnic Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Picnic Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Picnic Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Picnic Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2348 Picnic Ct. offer parking?
No, 2348 Picnic Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2348 Picnic Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2348 Picnic Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Picnic Ct. have a pool?
No, 2348 Picnic Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Picnic Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2348 Picnic Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Picnic Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 Picnic Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College