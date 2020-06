Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing location next to Eastlake Greens 6th hole. Enjoy morning coffee next to wide open green space from your private patio!



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,600 SF TOWNHOME NEXT TO EASTLAKE GREENS GOLF COURSE! Home features wooden floors, high ceilings, private patio and two car garage!



Complex amenities include swimming pool 3 minutes away from home.



Available 1st week of March for a minimum 1 year lease. 1 month deposit required.