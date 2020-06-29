2273 Lattice Ln

Amenities
2 BR/ 2 BA 1334 SQFT Windingwalk/ Chula Vista Condo - Beautiful Condo in the community of Windingwalk. This property has been upgraded throughout. The property features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded flooring. The property also features laminate flooring, a one car garage and one parking space. Also included is a visitors space as well. The community features include, community pool and is in walking distance to windingwalk park and Camarena Elementary School. The property is also conveniently located near local stores and 125 freeway access.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:
http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
