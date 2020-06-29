2273 Lattice Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 BR/ 2 BA 1334 SQFT Windingwalk/ Chula Vista Condo - Beautiful Condo in the community of Windingwalk. This property has been upgraded throughout. The property features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded flooring. The property also features laminate flooring, a one car garage and one parking space. Also included is a visitors space as well. The community features include, community pool and is in walking distance to windingwalk park and Camarena Elementary School. The property is also conveniently located near local stores and 125 freeway access.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets



