All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2273 Lattice Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2273 Lattice Ln
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

2273 Lattice Ln

2273 Lattice Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2273 Lattice Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 BR/ 2 BA 1334 SQFT Windingwalk/ Chula Vista Condo - Beautiful Condo in the community of Windingwalk. This property has been upgraded throughout. The property features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded flooring. The property also features laminate flooring, a one car garage and one parking space. Also included is a visitors space as well. The community features include, community pool and is in walking distance to windingwalk park and Camarena Elementary School. The property is also conveniently located near local stores and 125 freeway access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4724932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2273 Lattice Ln have any available units?
2273 Lattice Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2273 Lattice Ln have?
Some of 2273 Lattice Ln's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2273 Lattice Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Lattice Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Lattice Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Lattice Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2273 Lattice Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2273 Lattice Ln offers parking.
Does 2273 Lattice Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Lattice Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Lattice Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2273 Lattice Ln has a pool.
Does 2273 Lattice Ln have accessible units?
No, 2273 Lattice Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Lattice Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2273 Lattice Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College