Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85

2252 Huntington Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Huntington Point Road, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
2BR 2.5BA Rolling Hills Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, AC/Heat, Open/Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Sm Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***

Located in Eastlake/Rolling Hills Ranch

2252 Huntington Point Rd. #85
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Cross Street:

2 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
3 Storys
Townhome
Estimated 1410 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage

Stove/Oven - Gas
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood

Open Spacious Floor Plan
Recessed Lighting
AC/Heat

1ST FLOOR
2 Car Garage
1 Bedroom - Carpet
1 Full Bathroom - Tile Flooring

2ND FLOOR
Kitchen - Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood
Laundry Room - Washer/Dryer in Unit
Half Bath
Living Room - Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas Log

3RD FLOOR
Master Bedroom - Wood Flooring
Masted Bathroom - Tile Flooring
Double Sink in Master Bath
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
Plantation Shutter
Den/Office Space

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Pool
Guest Parking
BBQ
Playground

CLOSE TO:
Parks
Shopping Centers
Schools
Restaurants
Hiking Trails

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer - BBT

PETS INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dogs
35lbs or Less
Pet Deposit - $250.00 Per Pet
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** This is to be completed after approval unless it is an ESA Animal.

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2295.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5838710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 have any available units?
2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 have?
Some of 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 does offer parking.
Does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 have a pool?
Yes, 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 has a pool.
Does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 have accessible units?
No, 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85 has units with dishwashers.
