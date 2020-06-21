2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85

Amenities
2BR 2.5BA Rolling Hills Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, AC/Heat, Open/Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Sm Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***
Located in Eastlake/Rolling Hills Ranch
2252 Huntington Point Rd. #85
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Cross Street:
2 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
3 Storys
Townhome
Estimated 1410 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Stove/Oven - Gas
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Lots of Cabinet Space
Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood
Open Spacious Floor Plan
Recessed Lighting
AC/Heat
1ST FLOOR
2 Car Garage
1 Bedroom - Carpet
1 Full Bathroom - Tile Flooring
2ND FLOOR
Kitchen - Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood
Laundry Room - Washer/Dryer in Unit
Half Bath
Living Room - Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas Log
3RD FLOOR
Master Bedroom - Wood Flooring
Masted Bathroom - Tile Flooring
Double Sink in Master Bath
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
Plantation Shutter
Den/Office Space
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Pool
Guest Parking
BBQ
Playground
CLOSE TO:
Parks
Shopping Centers
Schools
Restaurants
Hiking Trails
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer - BBT
PETS INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dogs
35lbs or Less
Pet Deposit - $250.00 Per Pet
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** This is to be completed after approval unless it is an ESA Animal.
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2295.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5838710)