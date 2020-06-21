2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

2BR 2.5BA Rolling Hills Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, AC/Heat, Open/Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Sm Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***



Located in Eastlake/Rolling Hills Ranch



2252 Huntington Point Rd. #85

Chula Vista, CA 91914



Cross Street:



2 Bedroom

2.5 Bath

3 Storys

Townhome

Estimated 1410 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage



Stove/Oven - Gas

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Kitchen Island

Lots of Cabinet Space

Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood



Open Spacious Floor Plan

Recessed Lighting

AC/Heat



1ST FLOOR

2 Car Garage

1 Bedroom - Carpet

1 Full Bathroom - Tile Flooring



2ND FLOOR

Kitchen - Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood

Laundry Room - Washer/Dryer in Unit

Half Bath

Living Room - Tile Flooring - Looks like Wood

Fireplace in Living Room - Gas Log



3RD FLOOR

Master Bedroom - Wood Flooring

Masted Bathroom - Tile Flooring

Double Sink in Master Bath

Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom

Plantation Shutter

Den/Office Space



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Pool

Guest Parking

BBQ

Playground



CLOSE TO:

Parks

Shopping Centers

Schools

Restaurants

Hiking Trails



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer - BBT



PETS INFORMATION:

2 Pets - Cat or Dogs

35lbs or Less

Pet Deposit - $250.00 Per Pet

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** This is to be completed after approval unless it is an ESA Animal.



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2295.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



