Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2232 Lago Ventana
2232 Lago Ventana

2232 Lago Ventana · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Lago Ventana, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Centrally Located Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage in Gated Chapala Community - Nestled in the gated community of Chapala in Rolling Hills Ranch, this 1400 sq. ft. two story townhome features oversized two car garage, large rooms with plenty of closet space, and large functional kitchen. Community amenities include tennis courts and pool/spa area. Shopping, schools and freeway are within close proximity. This home will not disappoint.

* Please drive by the house prior to calling to set up a showing.

FAQ (Please Read):

- Tenant pays: All utilities
- 1 Year lease required.
- $35/person application fee.
- Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent and a
minimum credit score of 650 in order to be considered.
- No Pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

