2232 Lago Ventana

Amenities

garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Centrally Located Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage in Gated Chapala Community - Nestled in the gated community of Chapala in Rolling Hills Ranch, this 1400 sq. ft. two story townhome features oversized two car garage, large rooms with plenty of closet space, and large functional kitchen. Community amenities include tennis courts and pool/spa area. Shopping, schools and freeway are within close proximity. This home will not disappoint.



* Please drive by the house prior to calling to set up a showing.



FAQ (Please Read):



- Tenant pays: All utilities

- 1 Year lease required.

- $35/person application fee.

- Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent and a

minimum credit score of 650 in order to be considered.

- No Pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677278)