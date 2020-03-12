All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57

2232 Huntington Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Huntington Point Road, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 Available 10/01/19 Renovated & Spacious Tri-Level Townhome in Rolling Hills Ranch - This tri-level towhome is located in the lush Sedona townhome community of Rolling Hills Ranch in E. Chula Vista. It has 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms. Recent renovations include new paint and wood laminate flooring throughout, rich dark kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Stackable full size washer and dryer is included as well. The oversized 2 car garage offers plenty of additional storage with multiple overhead hanging racks. It also sits across the street from Mackenzie Creek Community Park and Marshall Elementary School. This home does not disappoint.

Community amenities include: Pool/Spa

FAQ (Please Read):

Tenant pays: SDGE, Water/Sewer
Owner pays: Trash
1 Year lease required.
$35/person application fee.
Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered. No exceptions.
No Pets allowed.
This property DOES NOT participate in Section 8 program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3180253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 have any available units?
2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 have?
Some of 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 pet-friendly?
No, 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 offers parking.
Does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 have a pool?
Yes, 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 has a pool.
Does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 have accessible units?
No, 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 does not have units with dishwashers.
