Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage hot tub

2232 Huntington Point Rd. #57 Available 10/01/19 Renovated & Spacious Tri-Level Townhome in Rolling Hills Ranch - This tri-level towhome is located in the lush Sedona townhome community of Rolling Hills Ranch in E. Chula Vista. It has 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms. Recent renovations include new paint and wood laminate flooring throughout, rich dark kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Stackable full size washer and dryer is included as well. The oversized 2 car garage offers plenty of additional storage with multiple overhead hanging racks. It also sits across the street from Mackenzie Creek Community Park and Marshall Elementary School. This home does not disappoint.



Community amenities include: Pool/Spa



FAQ (Please Read):



Tenant pays: SDGE, Water/Sewer

Owner pays: Trash

1 Year lease required.

$35/person application fee.

Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered. No exceptions.

No Pets allowed.

This property DOES NOT participate in Section 8 program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3180253)