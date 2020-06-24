All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

2220 Peachtree Circle

2220 Peachtree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Peachtree Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2220 Peachtree Circle Available 03/23/19 4BR Home in Eastlake Greens Community - Near Chula Vista Community Park - - Wood, tile and carpet floors throughout
- Located near Chula Vista Community Park
- Fenced yard

- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2483720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Peachtree Circle have any available units?
2220 Peachtree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Peachtree Circle have?
Some of 2220 Peachtree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Peachtree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Peachtree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Peachtree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Peachtree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2220 Peachtree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Peachtree Circle offers parking.
Does 2220 Peachtree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Peachtree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Peachtree Circle have a pool?
No, 2220 Peachtree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Peachtree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2220 Peachtree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Peachtree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Peachtree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
