Amenities
2220 Peachtree Circle Available 03/23/19 4BR Home in Eastlake Greens Community - Near Chula Vista Community Park - - Wood, tile and carpet floors throughout
- Located near Chula Vista Community Park
- Fenced yard
- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE2483720)