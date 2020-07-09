All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

2165 Caminito Leonzio #24

2165 Caminito Leonzino · No Longer Available
Location

2165 Caminito Leonzino, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Located in The Summit at Eastlake. This home features 3 full bedrooms, plus an optional bedroom and 3 full baths. HUGE 2 car attached garage and TONS of guest parking. Enjoy a private porch AND a balcony. EVERYTHING is near by. Eastlake school district, Olympic View Elementary, and Eastlake Middle and High School as well as the Otay Ranch Towne Center Mall. Complex even has a poo! Call now!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 have any available units?
2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 have?
Some of 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 pet-friendly?
No, 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 offers parking.
Does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 have a pool?
Yes, 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 has a pool.
Does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 have accessible units?
No, 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 Caminito Leonzio #24 has units with dishwashers.

