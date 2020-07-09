2165 Caminito Leonzio #24

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

Located in The Summit at Eastlake. This home features 3 full bedrooms, plus an optional bedroom and 3 full baths. HUGE 2 car attached garage and TONS of guest parking. Enjoy a private porch AND a balcony. EVERYTHING is near by. Eastlake school district, Olympic View Elementary, and Eastlake Middle and High School as well as the Otay Ranch Towne Center Mall. Complex even has a poo! Call now!

Located in The Summit at Eastlake. This home features 3 full bedrooms, plus an optional bedroom and 3 full baths. HUGE 2 car attached garage and TONS of guest parking. Enjoy a private porch AND a balcony. EVERYTHING is near by. Eastlake school district, Olympic View Elementary, and Eastlake Middle and High School as well as the Otay Ranch Towne Center Mall. Complex even has a poo! Call now!