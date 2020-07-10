2152 Cherry Blossom

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Tri-Level, 3 Bedroom 3.5-bathroom Town home in desirable Agave & Saguaro Winding walk Community. Full bedroom and bath on the 1st level. Features: Very spacious kitchen, cozy living room with fireplace, balcony off living room and many more. Great community with lots of amenities. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more. All PPE worn into the property to be disposed of immediately after exiting the property in hazard waste bin located at property entrance, no exceptions.