$2495 2 bd 2.5 ba 2 car garage TOWNHOME in Eastlake Chula Vista CA - For tent: Lovely 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage town home located in the highly desirable Eastlake shore community. New carpet, fresh paint, light bright and airy. Private backyard, access to the Clubhouse and pool. NEW A/C & Dishwasher! Water and Trash paid. Won't last long contact us asap for a private viewing. Sorry no pets, no smoking, no washer or dryer.



