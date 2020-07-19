All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2071-4 Barbados Cove

2071 Barbados Cv · No Longer Available
Location

2071 Barbados Cv, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
2071-4 Barbados Cove Available 02/23/19 Eastlake, 2071 Barbados Cove #4, AC, Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool & Spa - Well maintained 2 story townhouse overlooking the greenbelt area of the lovely Antigua complex, a gated community near shopping and schools. Ceramic tile entry floors. Updated kitchen with top of the line appliances. Living room has a warm and cozy fireplace with marble inlay. Generous secondary bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Spacious and comfortable master suite. Fenced patio. Air conditioner. Attached 1 car garage with an opener and plenty of guest parking nearby. Fantastic floor plan with a comfortable living area. Alarm System (Tenant pays fees), Community pool, spa and park. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE4636157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071-4 Barbados Cove have any available units?
2071-4 Barbados Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2071-4 Barbados Cove have?
Some of 2071-4 Barbados Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071-4 Barbados Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2071-4 Barbados Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071-4 Barbados Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2071-4 Barbados Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2071-4 Barbados Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2071-4 Barbados Cove offers parking.
Does 2071-4 Barbados Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2071-4 Barbados Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071-4 Barbados Cove have a pool?
Yes, 2071-4 Barbados Cove has a pool.
Does 2071-4 Barbados Cove have accessible units?
No, 2071-4 Barbados Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2071-4 Barbados Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2071-4 Barbados Cove has units with dishwashers.
