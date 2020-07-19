Amenities

2071-4 Barbados Cove Available 02/23/19 Eastlake, 2071 Barbados Cove #4, AC, Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool & Spa - Well maintained 2 story townhouse overlooking the greenbelt area of the lovely Antigua complex, a gated community near shopping and schools. Ceramic tile entry floors. Updated kitchen with top of the line appliances. Living room has a warm and cozy fireplace with marble inlay. Generous secondary bedrooms have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Spacious and comfortable master suite. Fenced patio. Air conditioner. Attached 1 car garage with an opener and plenty of guest parking nearby. Fantastic floor plan with a comfortable living area. Alarm System (Tenant pays fees), Community pool, spa and park. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE4636157)