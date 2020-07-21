2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Camelot - Spacious three bedoom, two bathroom condo with one permitted parking space and one assigned parking space. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, there is a small balcony area for just enjoying the afternoon breeze. Appliances included is a stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. There are two pools for this community, one at Camelot and one at the lake itself that includes a beach area and access to the lake and clubhouse. This complex is a great condominium project just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, food, and much more. This property is not participating in the Section 8 project and is not accepting pets at this time. DRE# 01501431, Easy to show, call listing office for showing at 619-422-0177.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3417766)