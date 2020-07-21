All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201

2031 Lakeridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2031 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Camelot - Spacious three bedoom, two bathroom condo with one permitted parking space and one assigned parking space. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, there is a small balcony area for just enjoying the afternoon breeze. Appliances included is a stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. There are two pools for this community, one at Camelot and one at the lake itself that includes a beach area and access to the lake and clubhouse. This complex is a great condominium project just minutes away from shopping, entertainment, food, and much more. This property is not participating in the Section 8 project and is not accepting pets at this time. DRE# 01501431, Easy to show, call listing office for showing at 619-422-0177.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3417766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 have any available units?
2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 have?
Some of 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Lakeridge Circle Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College