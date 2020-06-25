All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 6 2020

2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104

2011 Lakeridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This 2 bed 2 bath has beautiful tile and wooden floors throughout the entire unit with beautiful touches of backsplash tiles. Dining room area separate from living-room. Large windows and glass sliding doors that allows for natural light. Kitchen has black granite tops, stainless steel appliances, double-bowl sink and beautiful white cabinets. Large closets with mirrored doors. Unit has a built in bookshelf and washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the fresh air in your private patio.
Top rated schools within walking distance, a stones throw from parks and lake. Two community pools located in the complex, an Olympic pool across H St. next to elementary school, and an artificial beach perfect for summer BBQ's with the family.

Amenities: Fireplace, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, patio, clubhouse and pool.

Professionally managed by WeLease.
Visit www.weleaseusa.com to apply.

(RLNE4848215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 have any available units?
2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 have?
Some of 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.

