Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

2011 Lakeridge Circle Unit 104 Available 05/07/20 Spacious condominium in picturesque Camelot at Eastlake Shores! - This 2 bed 2 bath has beautiful tile and wooden floors throughout the entire unit with beautiful touches of backsplash tiles. Dining room area separate from living-room. Large windows and glass sliding doors that allows for natural light. Kitchen has black granite tops, stainless steel appliances, double-bowl sink and beautiful white cabinets. Large closets with mirrored doors. Unit has a built in bookshelf and washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the fresh air in your private patio.

Top rated schools within walking distance, a stones throw from parks and lake. Two community pools located in the complex, an Olympic pool across H St. next to elementary school, and an artificial beach perfect for summer BBQ's with the family.



Amenities: Fireplace, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, patio, clubhouse and pool.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext 2 to schedule a showing.

Visit www.weleaseusa.com to apply.



