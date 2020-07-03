All apartments in Chula Vista
1997 Geyserville Street

1997 Geyserville Street · No Longer Available
Location

1997 Geyserville Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1997 Geyserville Street Available 04/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN OTAY RANCH! - Great opportunity to rent this beautiful Otay Ranch home!!

This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home is just minutes away from all the conveniences of the Otay Ranch Center, Walmart, Home Depot, any much more. The home offers 3 cozy bedrooms, with a great kitchen for entertaining that is perfect for the coming summer days!

House features:

- Three spacious bedrooms with brand new carpeting.
- One hall bathroom with shower over tub.
- The kitchen includes, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.
- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the entire downstairs.
- Safe neighborhood, close to 125 Expressway for easy entry and exit
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer hook ups in unit.
- A/C
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 04/10/2020
- Rent $2,495
- Security deposit: $5,000
- Tenants to pay for SDG&E, water, and trash. Owner to provide lawn care
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Parking: 2 Car Garage, Additional street parking available

(RLNE5694497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1997 Geyserville Street have any available units?
1997 Geyserville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1997 Geyserville Street have?
Some of 1997 Geyserville Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1997 Geyserville Street currently offering any rent specials?
1997 Geyserville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1997 Geyserville Street pet-friendly?
No, 1997 Geyserville Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1997 Geyserville Street offer parking?
Yes, 1997 Geyserville Street offers parking.
Does 1997 Geyserville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1997 Geyserville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1997 Geyserville Street have a pool?
No, 1997 Geyserville Street does not have a pool.
Does 1997 Geyserville Street have accessible units?
No, 1997 Geyserville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1997 Geyserville Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1997 Geyserville Street has units with dishwashers.

