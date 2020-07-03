Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1997 Geyserville Street Available 04/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN OTAY RANCH! - Great opportunity to rent this beautiful Otay Ranch home!!



This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home is just minutes away from all the conveniences of the Otay Ranch Center, Walmart, Home Depot, any much more. The home offers 3 cozy bedrooms, with a great kitchen for entertaining that is perfect for the coming summer days!



House features:



- Three spacious bedrooms with brand new carpeting.

- One hall bathroom with shower over tub.

- The kitchen includes, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.

- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the entire downstairs.

- Safe neighborhood, close to 125 Expressway for easy entry and exit

- New interior painting.

- Washer & Dryer hook ups in unit.

- A/C

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 04/10/2020

- Rent $2,495

- Security deposit: $5,000

- Tenants to pay for SDG&E, water, and trash. Owner to provide lawn care

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted on the premises.

- Parking: 2 Car Garage, Additional street parking available



(RLNE5694497)