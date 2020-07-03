Amenities
1997 Geyserville Street Available 04/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN OTAY RANCH! - Great opportunity to rent this beautiful Otay Ranch home!!
This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home is just minutes away from all the conveniences of the Otay Ranch Center, Walmart, Home Depot, any much more. The home offers 3 cozy bedrooms, with a great kitchen for entertaining that is perfect for the coming summer days!
House features:
- Three spacious bedrooms with brand new carpeting.
- One hall bathroom with shower over tub.
- The kitchen includes, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave.
- This living-room displays large windows allowing natural light into the entire downstairs.
- Safe neighborhood, close to 125 Expressway for easy entry and exit
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer hook ups in unit.
- A/C
...and more
Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 04/10/2020
- Rent $2,495
- Security deposit: $5,000
- Tenants to pay for SDG&E, water, and trash. Owner to provide lawn care
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Parking: 2 Car Garage, Additional street parking available
(RLNE5694497)