1995 Caminito De La Cruz

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Tri-level Townhome for rent at Trivana @ Loma Verdes in Otay Ranch! - Tri-level townhome available for rent in Otay Ranch! Dual master bedrooms on the top floor. Living room, dinning area and kitchen on the second floor, and bonus room on the first floor that can be used as a gym, office/den, extra living room, or playroom! Recently renovated wood floors and carpet. All appliances included. Attached two car garage for parking. Well maintained complex with community pool, hot tub and playground. Complex is within walking distance to shops, schools and public park. Available now!



Pet allowed with an additional $500 pet deposit. Size restriction applies, so please call Hilda Santiago at 619-220-8317 ext. 301 for more information. Non-smoking, please.



(RLNE5544878)