1930 Parker Mountain Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Can be available in 5 days from signed lease!!!



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1559 square foot home located in the lovely community of Otay Ranch.



Open and light floor plan with spacious family room, porcelain floors, crown molding, large kitchen, master bedroom suite, private laundry room upstairs, 2 car garage, and nice outdoor patio area with pavers. Newer A/C unit!



Close to Otay Ranch mall, Countryside community pool, shopping, parks, and golf course



Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.



Award winning schools - McMillan Elementary, Rancho Del Rey Middle and Olympian High.



Rent $2695 per month.



Utilities - Gardener included in rent. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Lease term - 1 year minimum



Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If approved there will be an increased deposit per pet.



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application, photo ID, and proof of income along with application fee. Once ALL applicants have provided ALL information we process the applicant's applications. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED FIRST COME FIRST SERVED ONCE ALL APPLICANT INFORMATION HAS BEEN RECEIVED. If applicants are approved and offered a lease they have 24 hours to sign the lease, and 48 hours to provide the security deposit. If approved applicants fail to execute the lease and payment of deposit within these timeframes we reserve the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422