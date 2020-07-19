All apartments in Chula Vista
1930 Parker Mountain Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1930 Parker Mountain Road

1930 Parker Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Can be available in 5 days from signed lease!!!

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1559 square foot home located in the lovely community of Otay Ranch.

Open and light floor plan with spacious family room, porcelain floors, crown molding, large kitchen, master bedroom suite, private laundry room upstairs, 2 car garage, and nice outdoor patio area with pavers. Newer A/C unit!

Close to Otay Ranch mall, Countryside community pool, shopping, parks, and golf course

Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

Award winning schools - McMillan Elementary, Rancho Del Rey Middle and Olympian High.

Rent $2695 per month.

Utilities - Gardener included in rent. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Lease term - 1 year minimum

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If approved there will be an increased deposit per pet.

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application, photo ID, and proof of income along with application fee. Once ALL applicants have provided ALL information we process the applicant's applications. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED FIRST COME FIRST SERVED ONCE ALL APPLICANT INFORMATION HAS BEEN RECEIVED. If applicants are approved and offered a lease they have 24 hours to sign the lease, and 48 hours to provide the security deposit. If approved applicants fail to execute the lease and payment of deposit within these timeframes we reserve the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Parker Mountain Road have any available units?
1930 Parker Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Parker Mountain Road have?
Some of 1930 Parker Mountain Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Parker Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Parker Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Parker Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 Parker Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 1930 Parker Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Parker Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 1930 Parker Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Parker Mountain Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Parker Mountain Road have a pool?
Yes, 1930 Parker Mountain Road has a pool.
Does 1930 Parker Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1930 Parker Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Parker Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Parker Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
