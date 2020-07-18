All apartments in Chula Vista
1921 Lagrange Rd
1921 Lagrange Rd

1921 Lagrange Road · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Lagrange Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is 2950 SF of blissful living! Features SOLAR system, gated entry, PRIVATE front patio area, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, office upstairs, WOOD&TRAVERTINE flooring throughout, GOURMET KITCHEN with marble counters & stainless steel appliances, low water use landscaping, & community pool access! Ready August 10 for move in. No pets allowed. Requires 675 credit score (with no collections or evictions) and $9,250 gross monthly income (after credit obligations) to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

