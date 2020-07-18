1921 Lagrange Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is 2950 SF of blissful living! Features SOLAR system, gated entry, PRIVATE front patio area, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, office upstairs, WOOD&TRAVERTINE flooring throughout, GOURMET KITCHEN with marble counters & stainless steel appliances, low water use landscaping, & community pool access! Ready August 10 for move in. No pets allowed. Requires 675 credit score (with no collections or evictions) and $9,250 gross monthly income (after credit obligations) to qualify.