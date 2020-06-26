All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1892 Miner Creek Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1892 Miner Creek Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1892 Miner Creek Ln

1892 Miner Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1892 Miner Creek Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Description

Two Story Chula Vista Townhome This air-conditioned 2-story corner unit townhome in Goldrush community faces beautiful common area and has front gated entry into patio area and small yard with faux turf. Interior features plantation shutters and new modern plush carpet throughout the home with exception of neutral vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Big living room and dining room combination has gas fireplace. Kitchen has white tile countertops and includes refrigerator, gas range-oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is half-bath, spacious laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and access to the attached 1-car garage. There is also 1 additional assigned parking space included. Both bedrooms and spacious loft are upstairs along with full bath. Master Bedroom is large with walk-in closet and Master Bath has dual-sink vanity. Both bathrooms have tub-shower combination. Resort-style community pool and recreation area at Countryside Swim Club is just a few blocks away as is Cottonwood Park. No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Miner Creek Ln have any available units?
1892 Miner Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1892 Miner Creek Ln have?
Some of 1892 Miner Creek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 Miner Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Miner Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Miner Creek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1892 Miner Creek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1892 Miner Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1892 Miner Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 1892 Miner Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1892 Miner Creek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Miner Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1892 Miner Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 1892 Miner Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 1892 Miner Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Miner Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1892 Miner Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College