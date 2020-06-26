1892 Miner Creek Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Two Story Chula Vista Townhome This air-conditioned 2-story corner unit townhome in Goldrush community faces beautiful common area and has front gated entry into patio area and small yard with faux turf. Interior features plantation shutters and new modern plush carpet throughout the home with exception of neutral vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Big living room and dining room combination has gas fireplace. Kitchen has white tile countertops and includes refrigerator, gas range-oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is half-bath, spacious laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and access to the attached 1-car garage. There is also 1 additional assigned parking space included. Both bedrooms and spacious loft are upstairs along with full bath. Master Bedroom is large with walk-in closet and Master Bath has dual-sink vanity. Both bathrooms have tub-shower combination. Resort-style community pool and recreation area at Countryside Swim Club is just a few blocks away as is Cottonwood Park. No pets are allowed.