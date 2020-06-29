All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 PM

1892 Caminito Treviana

1892 Caminito Treviana · No Longer Available
Location

1892 Caminito Treviana, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Built in 2012 and completely upgraded, this air-conditioned tri-level end unit townhome with windows on two sides also has a spacious bonus room on 1st floor and gated front- entry patio. Features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range-oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. You'll enjoy the large living/dining room with niche for your entertainment center and access to balcony, a big Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet and large master bath with dual-sink vanity and tub/shower combination, laundry room with full-size HE washer and dryer, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and a 2-car attached garage. Flooring is carpet and tile. The unit is wired for security system, has security cameras This home faces the exterior of the complex, is close to community pool and spa, and across the street from large local park. One small pet is allowed with restrictions. Trash service included in rent.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Caminito Treviana have any available units?
1892 Caminito Treviana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1892 Caminito Treviana have?
Some of 1892 Caminito Treviana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 Caminito Treviana currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Caminito Treviana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Caminito Treviana pet-friendly?
Yes, 1892 Caminito Treviana is pet friendly.
Does 1892 Caminito Treviana offer parking?
Yes, 1892 Caminito Treviana offers parking.
Does 1892 Caminito Treviana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1892 Caminito Treviana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Caminito Treviana have a pool?
Yes, 1892 Caminito Treviana has a pool.
Does 1892 Caminito Treviana have accessible units?
No, 1892 Caminito Treviana does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Caminito Treviana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1892 Caminito Treviana has units with dishwashers.

