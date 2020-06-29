1892 Caminito Treviana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Built in 2012 and completely upgraded, this air-conditioned tri-level end unit townhome with windows on two sides also has a spacious bonus room on 1st floor and gated front- entry patio. Features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range-oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. You'll enjoy the large living/dining room with niche for your entertainment center and access to balcony, a big Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet and large master bath with dual-sink vanity and tub/shower combination, laundry room with full-size HE washer and dryer, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and a 2-car attached garage. Flooring is carpet and tile. The unit is wired for security system, has security cameras This home faces the exterior of the complex, is close to community pool and spa, and across the street from large local park. One small pet is allowed with restrictions. Trash service included in rent.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

