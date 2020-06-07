1887 Crossroads Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, Otay Ranch Area, 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 3 Car Garage! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage, approximately 2606 Sq Ft. AC, fireplace, and solar (no warranty). Community pool, fenced yard, patio with glass filled gas firepit! Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include: gas cook top, built in oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, disposal, washer and dryer hook-ups. (Gas Dryer Only) Separate dining area, wood floors and carpet. One bedroom is located downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bedroom has a balcony! Tenant pay all utilities, Renters Insurance required. Minimum 650 credit score, $40 application fee is non-refundable. Security Alarm System available, tenant pays direct. Pets upon approval, 30 lbs or under with $250 Pet Deposit. 1 year lease. Close to Otay Ranch Mall, Otay Lakes, parks, shopping and restaurants! Just minutes to the 125 Toll Road. Please schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz, click on Available Rentals or call (619) 421-90090/ Thank You!



(RLNE2433895)