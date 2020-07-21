All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1877 Miner Creek Lane #2
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1877 Miner Creek Lane #2

1877 Miner Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1877 Miner Creek Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 Available 07/15/19 Two Bedroom Condo For Rent In Chula Vista - Air conditioned end-unit in Gold Rush Community features 10x10 bonus room/den/office, stone tile, laminate wood and neutral carpet flooring, custom neutral paint, white tile counters and appliances (include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer/dryer in laundry room), small pantry in kitchen area and dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo in master bath. Both bedrooms and bonus room on 2nd floor. Garage is attached. Guest parking in complex. Large front enclosed patio faces San Sebastian, steps from street parking also. Community offers 2 pools, 2 spas and playground. Will allow 2 small pets under 25 lbs. only.

(RLNE4993099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 have any available units?
1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 have?
Some of 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 offers parking.
Does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 has a pool.
Does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 have accessible units?
No, 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College