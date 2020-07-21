Amenities

1877 Miner Creek Lane #2 Available 07/15/19 Two Bedroom Condo For Rent In Chula Vista - Air conditioned end-unit in Gold Rush Community features 10x10 bonus room/den/office, stone tile, laminate wood and neutral carpet flooring, custom neutral paint, white tile counters and appliances (include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer/dryer in laundry room), small pantry in kitchen area and dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo in master bath. Both bedrooms and bonus room on 2nd floor. Garage is attached. Guest parking in complex. Large front enclosed patio faces San Sebastian, steps from street parking also. Community offers 2 pools, 2 spas and playground. Will allow 2 small pets under 25 lbs. only.



