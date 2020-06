Amenities

I have one room for rent (10 x 14) in a 2 story townhouse in Chula Vista near Otay Ranch Mall and other shopping centers. Furnished optional. Parking and laundry in garage, all utilities included in monthly rent. Lower floor is tile and upstairs is carpet in good condition. No smells or stains



