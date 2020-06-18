All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:38 AM

1864 Opaline Pl 423

1864 Opaline Place · (619) 646-3648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1864 Opaline Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 423 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Rarely Available Condo in Mer Soleil (Otay Ranch) - Property Id: 254004

Rarely available 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Mer Soleil complex. This unit offers double master suites with full bathrooms. New carpet and paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances, new cordless blinds and laundry in unit. Unit also has two balconies with access to pool, gym and spa. Close to 125, highly rated schools and near Otay Ranch Town Center.
No Smoking
No Pets
This unit will be available for viewing Wednesday, April 1st from 6-8 p.m.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254004
Property Id 254004

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 have any available units?
1864 Opaline Pl 423 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 have?
Some of 1864 Opaline Pl 423's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 Opaline Pl 423 currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Opaline Pl 423 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Opaline Pl 423 pet-friendly?
No, 1864 Opaline Pl 423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 offer parking?
No, 1864 Opaline Pl 423 does not offer parking.
Does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1864 Opaline Pl 423 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 have a pool?
Yes, 1864 Opaline Pl 423 has a pool.
Does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 have accessible units?
No, 1864 Opaline Pl 423 does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Opaline Pl 423 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 Opaline Pl 423 has units with dishwashers.
