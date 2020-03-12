1845 Monaco Dr

Amenities
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1350 SQFT OTAY RANCH/ CHULA VISTA TOWNHOME - Beautiful Townhome in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Master Bathroom features include upgraded bathroom vanities and fixtures. The home also features a one car attached garage and one assigned parking space. The property also features a private yard. Community features include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, BBQ areas, pool, and Spa Area. Property is located close
Terms:
1 year lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Owner Pays:
Pet Policy
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
Sorry We do not accept section 8
$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:
http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5034642)