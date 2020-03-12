All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1845 Monaco Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1845 Monaco Dr
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

1845 Monaco Dr

1845 Monaco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1845 Monaco Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1350 SQFT OTAY RANCH/ CHULA VISTA TOWNHOME - Beautiful Townhome in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Master Bathroom features include upgraded bathroom vanities and fixtures. The home also features a one car attached garage and one assigned parking space. The property also features a private yard. Community features include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, BBQ areas, pool, and Spa Area. Property is located close

Terms:

1 year lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

Owner Pays:

Pet Policy

HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry We do not accept section 8

$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5034642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Monaco Dr have any available units?
1845 Monaco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Monaco Dr have?
Some of 1845 Monaco Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Monaco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Monaco Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Monaco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Monaco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Monaco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Monaco Dr offers parking.
Does 1845 Monaco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Monaco Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Monaco Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1845 Monaco Dr has a pool.
Does 1845 Monaco Dr have accessible units?
No, 1845 Monaco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Monaco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Monaco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College