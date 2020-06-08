1830 Ascella Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This three-story home offers a smart layout with three bedrooms in total, including a first-floor den/office. On the second floor is a bedroom along with the open-concept living space where the living room, kitchen and dining room open up to a private balcony. Upstairs are two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, including the stunning master suite. Complete with features such as stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designed for whole-home coverage. The community features; a large pool areas with lounge chairs and BBQ; children's playground, and dog park. This home is assigned to top notch schools such as; Wolf Canyon Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, & Olympian High School. Hurry this one won't last!



Available to move in on June 1st. Tenant pays all utilities. Parking in 2 car garage. Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent.



To schedule a virtual showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.



To apply please go to: https://cabrillo.quickleasepro.com/



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.