Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

1830 Ascella Drive

1830 Ascella Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Ascella Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This three-story home offers a smart layout with three bedrooms in total, including a first-floor den/office. On the second floor is a bedroom along with the open-concept living space where the living room, kitchen and dining room open up to a private balcony. Upstairs are two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, including the stunning master suite. Complete with features such as stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designed for whole-home coverage. The community features; a large pool areas with lounge chairs and BBQ; children's playground, and dog park. This home is assigned to top notch schools such as; Wolf Canyon Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, & Olympian High School. Hurry this one won't last!

Available to move in on June 1st. Tenant pays all utilities. Parking in 2 car garage. Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent.

To schedule a virtual showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

To apply please go to: https://cabrillo.quickleasepro.com/

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Ascella Drive have any available units?
1830 Ascella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Ascella Drive have?
Some of 1830 Ascella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Ascella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Ascella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Ascella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Ascella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Ascella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Ascella Drive offers parking.
Does 1830 Ascella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Ascella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Ascella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Ascella Drive has a pool.
Does 1830 Ascella Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Ascella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Ascella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Ascella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

