1809 Casa Torre Way

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in most desirable section of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. This highly upgraded home boasts elegance as you step thru the entry, you can't help but notice the gorgeous floors that flow throughout the downstairs of this large open layout and inviting home. Large windows that allow in abundance of natural light so it feels airy & bright. As you walk further in you wont be able to help notice the beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous Caesar stone quartz countertops, a large seating area & walk-in pantry. Walk up to the second floor and notice the large loft that branches off the huge master suite that has its own separate tub spa/shower, dual walk-in closets, tile backsplash, upgraded window coverings and recessed lighting. Close to schools including High Tech High and fabulous shopping at the Otay Ranch Town Center with easy access to the 125 highway. You also have many different parks and attractions like the U.S. Olympic Training Center and Otay Lake Reservoir. HOA amenities include: access to the Winding Oaks Recreation Center equipped with a resort-style play pool, Junior Olympic lap swimming pool and spa and fully equipped gym.



