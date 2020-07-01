All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:35 PM

1809 Casa Torre Way

1809 Casa Torre Way · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Casa Torre Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in most desirable section of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. This highly upgraded home boasts elegance as you step thru the entry, you can't help but notice the gorgeous floors that flow throughout the downstairs of this large open layout and inviting home. Large windows that allow in abundance of natural light so it feels airy & bright. As you walk further in you wont be able to help notice the beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous Caesar stone quartz countertops, a large seating area & walk-in pantry. Walk up to the second floor and notice the large loft that branches off the huge master suite that has its own separate tub spa/shower, dual walk-in closets, tile backsplash, upgraded window coverings and recessed lighting. Close to schools including High Tech High and fabulous shopping at the Otay Ranch Town Center with easy access to the 125 highway. You also have many different parks and attractions like the U.S. Olympic Training Center and Otay Lake Reservoir. HOA amenities include: access to the Winding Oaks Recreation Center equipped with a resort-style play pool, Junior Olympic lap swimming pool and spa and fully equipped gym.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

