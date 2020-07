Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo is located in the Villagio at Lomas Verdes. Unit includes A/C, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Unit has a 1 car garage and 1 parking spot. Complex includes a exercise room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.