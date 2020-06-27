All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1730 South Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1730 South Point Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1730 South Point Drive

1730 South Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1730 South Point Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91902
Bonita Long Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Corner Lot Home For Rent in Bonita! - This spacious Bonita home is situated on a large corner lot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Located in a secluded, private neighborhood of Bonita, the area is quiet, yet so close to shopping, schools, freeways, city life, and so much more! The home just had thousands of dollars in upgrades performed, to include new light fixtures and fans, new paint and flooring throughout, landscape upgrades, etc. Situated among award-winning South Bay schools. The large yard is perfect for kids and pets to roam and play together, and includes a built-in hen coop for fresh eggs in the morning! Landscaping is included. Don't worry about storage...the over-sized 3-car garage and extra outdoor storage room provide plenty of space for those extra belongings. Sip your favorite summer beverage on the shaded patio space, or watch the sun set from your private master retreat balcony...your choice! But, you'll need to move quickly before this one is gone! You must see it to believe it. Ready for immediate occupancy. Contact us today!

(RLNE5002267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 South Point Drive have any available units?
1730 South Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 South Point Drive have?
Some of 1730 South Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 South Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1730 South Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 South Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 South Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1730 South Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1730 South Point Drive offers parking.
Does 1730 South Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 South Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 South Point Drive have a pool?
No, 1730 South Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1730 South Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1730 South Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 South Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 South Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College