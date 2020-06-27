1730 South Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Corner Lot Home For Rent in Bonita! - This spacious Bonita home is situated on a large corner lot and boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Located in a secluded, private neighborhood of Bonita, the area is quiet, yet so close to shopping, schools, freeways, city life, and so much more! The home just had thousands of dollars in upgrades performed, to include new light fixtures and fans, new paint and flooring throughout, landscape upgrades, etc. Situated among award-winning South Bay schools. The large yard is perfect for kids and pets to roam and play together, and includes a built-in hen coop for fresh eggs in the morning! Landscaping is included. Don't worry about storage...the over-sized 3-car garage and extra outdoor storage room provide plenty of space for those extra belongings. Sip your favorite summer beverage on the shaded patio space, or watch the sun set from your private master retreat balcony...your choice! But, you'll need to move quickly before this one is gone! You must see it to believe it. Ready for immediate occupancy. Contact us today!



(RLNE5002267)