All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1726 May.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1726 May
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

1726 May

1726 May Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1726 May Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 May have any available units?
1726 May doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 May have?
Some of 1726 May's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 May currently offering any rent specials?
1726 May is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 May pet-friendly?
No, 1726 May is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1726 May offer parking?
Yes, 1726 May offers parking.
Does 1726 May have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 May does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 May have a pool?
No, 1726 May does not have a pool.
Does 1726 May have accessible units?
No, 1726 May does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 May have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 May has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College