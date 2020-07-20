Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1726 May
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1726 May
1726 May Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1726 May Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1726 May have any available units?
1726 May doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1726 May have?
Some of 1726 May's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1726 May currently offering any rent specials?
1726 May is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 May pet-friendly?
No, 1726 May is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1726 May offer parking?
Yes, 1726 May offers parking.
Does 1726 May have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 May does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 May have a pool?
No, 1726 May does not have a pool.
Does 1726 May have accessible units?
No, 1726 May does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 May have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 May has units with dishwashers.
